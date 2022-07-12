It may be only mid-July, but blue-jean Santa Claus is already coming to town. Bruce Springsteen has finally announced the list of cities that will be blessed by The Boss and The E Street Band on the North American leg of his 2023 tour. Springsteen previously announced a series of European tour dates back in May—this stint on the road will his first tour with the band since 2017.

All the key players in The E Street Band will be back for the upcoming tour: guitarists Stevie Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, and Patti Sciafla, keyboardist Roy Bittan, bassist Gary Tallent, and drummer Max Weinberg have all signed on. The remaining two original members, keyboardist Danny Federici and saxophonist Clarence Clemons, died in 2008 and 2011, respectively.

When he first announced the international tour earlier this month, Springsteen shared: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.” Lofgren also expressed his excitement for the tour on his Twitter account, writing: “2023 looks promising, magical, adventurous.”

The U.S. stint of the tour will begin on February 1 of next year at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, and hit 30 cities before concluding on April 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The previously-announced European portion of the tour will then kick into motion, starting with an April 28 date at the Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona, Spain. The international tour will come to a close with a final show at the Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza in Monza, Italy on July 25.

A full list of tour dates is detailed below.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 tour dates

02/01 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

02/03 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

02/05 Orlanda, FL - Amway Center

02/07 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

02/10 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

02/14 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

02/16 Austin, TX - Moody Center

02/18 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

02/21 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

02/25 Portland, OR - Moda Center

02/27 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

03/02 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

03/05 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

03/07 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

03/09 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

03/12 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

03/14 Albany, NY - MVP Arena

03/16 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

03/18 State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

03/20 Boston, MA - TD Garden

03/23 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

03/25 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

03/27 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

03/29 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

04/01 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

04/03 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

04/05 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

04/07 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena

04/09 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena

04/11 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena

04/14 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

04/28 Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic

05/05 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

05/07 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

05/09 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

05/13 Paris, France - La Défense Arena

05/18 Ferrara, Italy - Parco Urbano G. Bassani

05/21 Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

05/25 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

06/11 Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland

06/13 Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

06/21 Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel Arena

06/24 Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

06/26 Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

06/30 Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka

07/02 Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka

07/11 Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

07/13 Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

07/15 Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

07/18 Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion

07/23 Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

07/25 Monza, Italy - Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza