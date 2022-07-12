It may be only mid-July, but blue-jean Santa Claus is already coming to town. Bruce Springsteen has finally announced the list of cities that will be blessed by The Boss and The E Street Band on the North American leg of his 2023 tour. Springsteen previously announced a series of European tour dates back in May—this stint on the road will his first tour with the band since 2017.
All the key players in The E Street Band will be back for the upcoming tour: guitarists Stevie Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, and Patti Sciafla, keyboardist Roy Bittan, bassist Gary Tallent, and drummer Max Weinberg have all signed on. The remaining two original members, keyboardist Danny Federici and saxophonist Clarence Clemons, died in 2008 and 2011, respectively.
When he first announced the international tour earlier this month, Springsteen shared: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.” Lofgren also expressed his excitement for the tour on his Twitter account, writing: “2023 looks promising, magical, adventurous.”
The U.S. stint of the tour will begin on February 1 of next year at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, and hit 30 cities before concluding on April 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The previously-announced European portion of the tour will then kick into motion, starting with an April 28 date at the Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona, Spain. The international tour will come to a close with a final show at the Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza in Monza, Italy on July 25.
A full list of tour dates is detailed below.
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 tour dates
02/01 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
02/03 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
02/05 Orlanda, FL - Amway Center
02/07 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
02/10 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
02/14 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
02/16 Austin, TX - Moody Center
02/18 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
02/21 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
02/25 Portland, OR - Moda Center
02/27 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
03/02 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
03/05 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
03/07 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
03/09 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
03/12 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
03/14 Albany, NY - MVP Arena
03/16 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
03/18 State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
03/20 Boston, MA - TD Garden
03/23 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
03/25 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
03/27 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
03/29 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
04/01 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
04/03 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
04/05 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
04/07 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena
04/09 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena
04/11 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena
04/14 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
04/28 Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic
05/05 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena
05/07 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena
05/09 Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena
05/13 Paris, France - La Défense Arena
05/18 Ferrara, Italy - Parco Urbano G. Bassani
05/21 Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo
05/25 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena
06/11 Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland
06/13 Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
06/21 Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel Arena
06/24 Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi
06/26 Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi
06/30 Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka
07/02 Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka
07/11 Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken
07/13 Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken
07/15 Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
07/18 Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion
07/23 Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
07/25 Monza, Italy - Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza