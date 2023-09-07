Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows due to medical issue

Bad news for anyone who had a September ticket for Bruce Springsteen and “the heart-stopping, pants-dropping, love-making, earth-quaking, Viagra-taking” E Street Band: shows for the rest of the month have been postponed. According to a statement posted to social media, the septuagenarian rock star “is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease” and was made to postpone by the “decision of his medical advisors.”

In his own note to fans, Springsteen wrote, “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

Advertisement

Springsteen and the E Street Band, touring together for the first time since 2017, called off two Philadelphia tour dates last month, announcing just hours before the first show that the frontman couldn’t perform due to an undisclosed illness. The group went on to play two shows in Massachusetts and three in New York. Springsteen is famous for his lengthy, energetic live sets, typically playing for about three hours a night even at the age of 73.

Advertisement Advertisement

The tour was scheduled to hit Syracuse, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Connecticut, Albany, Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio in September. A break had already been scheduled in October and pick up with Canada tour dates in November. Philadelphia dates have already been rescheduled for August 2024; according to the social media statement, ticketholders will be informed about rescheduled dates for the September shows.