It’s rare for Star Wars fans to reach a consensus these days, but if there’s one thing the majority seems to agree on it’s that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is one of the best films of the franchise’s modern era. It follows, then, that it would only a matter of time before Lucasfilm found a way to give us more. With the release of a series centered around one of the film’s standout characters, rebel spy Cassian Andor, that’s exactly what they’ve done.
Andor will premiere on Disney+ on Sept. 21, with the first three episodes dropping all at once. The remaining nine will roll out each succeeding Wednesday. Disney has confirmed that there will be two seasons of the series, for a total of 24 episodes. So we might have to wait until season two for some of the anticipated backstories to be filled in. Even if we already know how the story ends for Cassian, there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding his past and how it shaped him as a character. Here are a few of the questions we’re pondering before the series kicks off.