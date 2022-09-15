3. When will Cassian meet up with characters we know from Rogue One, such as Saw Gerrera and K-2SO?

The trailer for Andor included scenes of Forest Whitaker returning as Saw Gerrera, the leader of a rebel splinter group known as the Partisans. He had some memorable scenes in Rogue One, but the character’s history in the Star Wars universe actually goes back to the animated series The Clone Wars. It’s not clear what part he’ll play in the new series or how it will connect to his greater arc. We only saw him interacting with Jyn Erso in the film, so the exact nature of his relationship to Cassian—friendly, hostile, or more complicated—has yet to be seen. He seems to be the first one willing to call the conflict they are engaged in a war.

But he’s not the only Rogue One character we’re looking forward to meeting again for the first time. Some of the funniest moments in that movie came courtesy of reprogrammed Imperial droid K-2SO (voiced by Alan Tudyk), who acts as Cassian’s sidekick for most of the film. We know that these two will have to partner up by the end of the series. And thanks to an external source, we also know how it happens. Their first encounter was depicted in a one-shot comic book that’s officially recognized canon. Still, it would be fun to see their meet cute play out in live action. Tudyk is not currently listed among the cast for the first season of Andor, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for any references or signs he and Kaytoo might pop up in the future.