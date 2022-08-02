Canada’s pop princess Carly Rae Jepsen has announced her Dedicated follow-up, titled The Loneliest Time. The album is set to arrive on October 21, via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope.

In a new tweet about the album, Jepsen writes, “I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.” If this means we’re going to receive more lonesome bops like “Party For One,” sign us up!

The album announcement comes nearly three months after the release of the lead single, “Western Wind.” The breezy and bright California love-letter was the singer’s first solo offering since the 2020 release of Dedicated Side B. Most recently, Jepsen collaborated with multi-instrumentalist Lewis OfMan for the song “Move Me.”

For the upcoming record, Jepsen has teamed up with collaborators Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij (who produced and co-wrote lead single “Western Wind”), Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, and Alex Hope.

Jepsen’s upcoming U.S. tour dates include:

09-21—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion !

09-26—Boston, MA—Roadrunner @

09-28—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall @

09-29—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem @

10-01—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia @

10-02—Norfolk, VA—The NorVa @

10-04—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Theatre @

10-05—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern @

10-07—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Festival

10-09—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall @

10-10—Dallas, TX—South Side Ballroom @

10-12—Denver, CO—Mission Ballroom @

10-14—Salt Lake City, UT—The Union Event Center @

10-15—Las Vegas, NV—The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas @

10-17—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Federal Theatre @

10-18—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre @

10-20—Santa Barbara, CA—Arlington Theatre @

10-21—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre - UC Berkeley @

10-23—Portland, OR—Roseland Theater @

10-26—Seattle, WA—Showbox SoDo @

11-02—Madison, WI—The Sylvee @

11-04—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater @

11-05—Chicago, IL—Aragon Ballroom @

! with Bleachers

@ with Empress Of