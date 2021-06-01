Taylor Swift Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Taylor Swift doesn’t act in movies all that often (though her IMDb page lists 50 separate credits as “Taylor Swift,” implying that there’s a difference between that and playing herself, for which she has over 300 credits), but when she does, she rarely plays actual human people. She was in Cats, obviously, but before that she played Jeff Bridges’ hologram daughter in The Giver, and before that she was a cartoon human in The Lorax. In fact, not counting her excellent New Girl cameo, you have to go back over a decade to Mr. Garry Marshall’s Valentine’s Day to find the last time she played a regular human. But no more, says David O. Russell! According to some unnamed insider folks (via Collider), Swift is going to join Russell’s mysterious new movie, where she will (we assume) be playing a human.

Now, she might end up being another hologram or CG cat monster, but Russell doesn’t typically make movies with cool stuff like that. He makes movies about human people dealing with human problems, like dance contests and self-wringing mop inventions, but it’s worth noting that we don’t know anything about the plot of this movie. That being said, o ne of Taylor Swift’s top five personality traits is that she likes cats, so it would make perfect sense to put her in another movie about cats… if that’s what this is.

What we do know about this movie is that it will have a truly impressive cast. In addition to Swift, the movie will star Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Robert De Niro, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Timothy Olyphant, and Alessandro Nivola. Halfway through that list we had to double-check that it wasn’t just a list of famous people, but no, all of those people will apparently be in it. And maybe, just maybe, they’ll all be cats!