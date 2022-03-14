Everyone’s a critic, including Charlie Cox—who is not a fan of Daredevil (2003) which featured Ben Affleck as the titular comic book hero.

Advertisement

“I watched it once, and then I wanted to go and do my own thing,” Cox said during his trip to Middle East Film & Comic Con 2022 in Abu Dhabi. “I hadn’t seen it before I got the role. I watched it when I got the role.”

“I don’t love the movie. I feel like the movie tried to do too much and it was a little tonally confused,” he continued, before adding, “They had everyone in that movie—they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy.”



“It was saturated, and it’s two hours. So that was part of that problem. And the suit sucks!” he explained.



However Cox did send Affleck a few compliments saying, “[He’s] is a really good Matt Murdock” and “I like his Matt Murdock.”

While we weren’t able to get Martin Scorsese to comment on the nineteen-year-old Marvel movie, someone who does agree with Cox is Affleck himself, who at this point has a history of turning in divisive performances of iconic superheroes. Affleck, of course, also appeared as Batman in both Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League.

“Daredevil didn’t work, at all. If I wanted to go viral I would be less polite,” Affleck explained to Entertainment Weekly in 2015. “That was before people realized you could make these movies and make them well. There was a cynical sense of ‘Put a red leather outfit on a guy, have him run around, hunt some bad guys, and cash the check.’”

Cox reprised the role of Matt Murdock for a brief scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also featured Tobey Maguire and Adam Garfield bringing their interpretations of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This opens the door for Affleck to don that red leather outfit once more, but that seems doubtful.

What the real heads want to know though is: what does Charlie Cox think of Rex Smith’s turn as Murdock in the 1989 made-for-tv picture, The Trial Of The Incredible Hulk?

Netflix’s Daredevil series comes to Disney+ on March 16.

