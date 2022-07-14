Finally, something to watch with your neo-liberal mom and republican grandma besides The View! Chelsea and Hillary Clinton have a new docuseries at Apple TV+, Gutsy, based on their acclaimed book The Book Of Gutsy Women.



The series appears to somewhat take on the format of Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith’s Facebook Live series Red Table Talk, wherein the Smiths invite on different guests to discuss hot-button emotional issues. Gutsy will follow the Clintons on a “thought-provoking” journey as they interview different women who inspire them by embodying the show’s titular quality.

Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson are all set to appear on Gutsy, and “many more” guests have yet to be announced. The aforementioned individuals, as the Clintons see it, are “extraordinary, courageous and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world.”

The Clinton series is an enormous get for Apple TV+, especially as the streamer continues its crusade to ramp up documentary content to match a rich existing lineup of dramas and comedies. The 2020 documentary Boys State, which followed a thousand teenage boys in Texas as they participate in a mock government institute, garnered the streamer an Emmy.

As much as the show is about the “trailblazing” guests the Clinton s invite on, it also promises to chronicle the duo “as you’ve never seen them before” and explore their “special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.” In addition to helming the project, the Clinton s also produce, alongside showrunner Anna Chai, Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and more.

Gutsy will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 9— until then, let’s just keep holding out hope Bill Clinton never makes an appearance to discuss his gutsiness.