Chris Lowell, you just might be the father! Promising Young Woman’s Chris Lowell is set to star alongside Hilary Duff in the new How I Met Your Mother spin-off series, obviously called How I Met Your Father.

The new spin-0ff series will take on the same format as the original, with main character Sophie (played by Hilary Duff), narrating the story of how she met her son’s father. Duff will produce the series and, like HIMYM, it will utilize a multi and single camera approach. How I Met Your Father’s storyline begins in 2021, focusing on Sophie and her group of close knit friends as they figure out love and life in the modern age.



Lowell will play Sophie’s friend Jesse, an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom. Jesse is described as “smart, with a bit of an edge, and cynical about love.”

How I Met Your Mother started on CBS in 2005, and ran until 2014 with 208 episodes. The original ensemble cast featured Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Radnor, Alyson Hannigan, and Jason Segel. No other cast announcements for How I Met Your Father have been made.

Lowell most recently appeared in Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan. His early roles include Stuart Whitworth in The Help, and Stosh “Piz” Piznarski in Veronica Mars with Kristen Bell.

Hilary Duff is most known for her role as the title character in the Disney channel original series Lizzie McGuire. Disney cast her as the lead in the 2002 original film Cadet Kelly. Throughout her time playing Lizzie McGuire, Duff starred in the comedy films such as A Cinderella Story, Cheaper By The Dozen, and Agent Cody Banks. Most recently she starred in the Darren Star-created series Younger, which just aired its series finale on June 10.