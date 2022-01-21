In an ideal world, Lizzie McGuire would’ve been able to get the kind of revival iCarly got, with “adult themes.” However, Disney+ simply wouldn’t budge on at least letting the writers acknowledge Lizzie has had sex, so plans for the reboot remain in limbo. Instead, Hilary Duff ended up playing Ted Mosby’s counterpart in Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father.



But those who were hoping for Lizzie McGuire to come back have been curious about what the axed revival had in store for the beloved Disney Channel character.



Though Lizzie began a romance with her longtime best friend Gordo in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, it doesn’t seem like that lasted long. Instead, Lizzie would’ve ended up with someone else—who turns out to be a pretty crappy guy.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Duff shares the plot for the scrapped seri es , saying, “My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her, and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, ‘I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn’t, and I’m turning 30. What the fuck?’ ”

Duff was asked if she’s ever thought about leaking the filmed episodes and she says that as much as she would like to, there’s still hope things will work out for the Lizzie McGuire revival eventually.



“I would be lying if I didn’t say I didn’t have those thoughts a few times. But I wouldn’t, because in my 34 years I’ve realized that everything does happen for a reason,” she explains . “There’s a time and a place for everything. It just wasn’t her moment. I’m constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that’s really sweet. It’s not dead, and it’s not alive.”

