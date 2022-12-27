Netflix has insisted in the past that it has no interest in following Prime Video’s lead and investing in live sports, but that’s probably a lie. This isn’t an HBO Max we’re talking about, where it somehow makes money by not releasing stuff, and we know there are few things Netflix wouldn’t do if it meant getting more eyeballs. Plus, the streaming service reportedly fought to steal away the Formula 1 streaming rights from ESPN earlier this year, so they’d clearly try airing football games if it made financial sense to do so.

Either way, Netflix has just announced its first-ever live event, a stand-up special from Chris Rock, and—no disrespect to Rock, who has had an eventful year and doesn’t need us belittling his accomplishments—it’s hard to imagine that this is anything but a test case for doing more live events… you know, like sports. Rock’s special will be called Selective Outrage, and it will premiere on March 4, which is to say that it’s happening on March 4 and will then be streaming at the same time. The wonders of technology! (A technology that, say, Hulu and Prime Video already have and use constantly, not to mention regular TV .)

This will be Rock’s second special on Netflix, the other one being 2018’s Tamborine, with Netflix’s Vice President Of Stand-Up And Comedy Formats, Robbie Praw, saying that the company is “thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history.” Praw added that “this will be an unforgettable moment” and that the company is “honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

So, much like when a new half-season of Stranger Things drops, you’re going to have to watch this Chris Rock special on March 4 as soon as it airs—not so you can avoid spoilers, though there may be some (who knows), but so you can be a part of Netflix history.