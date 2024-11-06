Join a family on their last Christmas Eve In Miller's Point in new exclusive clip The nostalgic Christmas film looks likely to join the cozy canon in future months.

Look out, The Holdovers. You have some real competition in the Christmas-film-so-cozy-it-should-have-been-made-for-VHS category. Grab your hot cocoa with all the little marshmallows and settle in under some fuzzy blankets for Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point, this year’s snowiest (but also maybe its warmest) family comedy.

“On Christmas Eve, a family gathers for what could be the last holiday in their ancestral home. As the night wears on and generational tensions arise, one of the teenagers sneaks out with her friends to claim the wintry suburb for her own,” the logline reads. While a story about death and generational disagreement doesn’t sound too jolly, the trailer suggests that the film is going heavy on the “coming together in spite of all that” aspect of the story. In other words, this movie is merry as hell.

In a new clip from the film, which The A.V. Club can exclusively debut, the family grabs their hats and coats and runs outside to join a large crowd waiting eagerly for… something. We don’t see it in the clip, but the trailer suggests that the guest of honor is a decked and tinseled firetruck, full of firefighters throwing out candy to the crowd gathered below. That seems worth the wait.

Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point is a bit of a nepo-palooza. Francesce Scorsese and Sawyer Spielberg (the children of exactly who their last names would suggest) both star, along with Michael Cera, Elsie Fisher, Maria Dizzia, Ben Shenkman, and Gregg Turkington. The film, which was directed by Ham On Rye‘s Tyler Taormina, opens November 8 in theaters.