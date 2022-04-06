With James Bond on a much-needed holiday following No Time To Die, maybe it’s time to introduce viewers to Bond’s creator: Ian Fleming. While not the sole focus of John Madden’s upcoming World War II spy thriller, Operation Mincemeat, there’s a rush of excitement when a young Ian Fle ming announces that he’s typing up “spy stories” in the trailer for the new Netflix movie. Like when Marvin Berry calls his cousin Chuck in Back To The Future.



Advertisement

To be clear, Operation Mincemeat is less about the James Bond author and more about Colin Firth, Matthew Macfady en, and Matthew Macfady en’s mustache pulling a little trick on the Nazis, and who doesn’t like pulling one over on the Nazis? Those guys suck!



Here’s the official synopsis:



It’s 1943. The Allies are determined to break Hitler’s grip on occupied Europe, and plan to launch an all-out assault on Sicily; but they face an impossible challenge - how to protect the invasion force from potential annihilation. It falls to two remarkable intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Macfadyen) to dream the most inspired and improbable disinformation strategy of the war - centered on the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. Operation Mincemeat is the extraordinary and true story of an idea that hoped to turn the tide for the Allies - taking impossibly high risks, defying logic, and testing the nerves of its creators to breaking point.

Firth, who has spent more than enough time in the fake super-spy world of The Kingsman and the grounded world of espionage in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, bridges the gap here. And though he feels like he’s about to vomit, he and Macfady en look ready to become a series of gifs on Tumblr in their period-specific wardrobe.

Operation Mincemeat boasts a fantastic supporting cast, too, including Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton, and Johnny Flynn as the young Mr. Fle ming. Directed by John Madden (Shakespeare In Love, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Operation Mincemeat hits select theaters in May and Netflix on May 11.