The comedy world continues to come to terms this week with the death of Norm Macdonald, who died on Tuesday at the age of 61. Beyond his bona fides as a former Saturday Night Live star (to say nothing of the cult status of projects like Dirty Work), Macdonald enjoyed a reputation as a “comedian’s comedian,” the kind of guy who could walk onto the set of a talk show and casually reduce professional joke-tellers to tears and begging requests to “Please don’t make me laugh at this.” As we noted in our round-up of the many clips of Macdonald that circulated online this week, he was one of the best “bad” talk show guests of all time, injecting irreverence and energy into a sometimes very rote formula. But he almost got banned from one of his most prolific venues for that deadpan absurdity, per that show’s host: Conan O’Brien.

Advertisement

This is per The Daily Beast, reporting on a podcast O’Brien released this week as a way to talk about Macdonald’s influence on his career. Talking with Andy Richter and long-time producer Frank Smiley, O’Brien spoke effusively about Macdonald, including his desire that the comedian could have seen all the praise from fans that has overflowed online since his death. “ He took so much flak in his career, he took so much shit,” O’Brien said. “And yes, he knew that he had fans, but I wish he had been able to read the stuff that’s being written about him. I wish he knew how beloved he is.”

The most famous of that taken-shit, of course, was Macdonald’s firing from Saturday Night Live, which has generally been attributed to his refusal to stop telling jokes about O.J. Simpson, a personal friend of NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer. Per O’Brien, that dislike on Ohlmeyer’s part didn’t stop at the doors of Studio 8H, either: After Macdonald’s firing, the executive handed down an order that O’Brien ban the comedian from his show , as well.

“ The word came down, ‘You can’t book Norm Macdonald anymore,’” O’Brien revealed on the podca st. “ And it came from the top, from Don Ohlmeyer.” O’Brien, then five years into a run on Late Night that Ohlmeyer had helped assemble and sign off on, wrote back, “ I got this directive. You’ve hired me to do the best show I can and this is my best guest. So I need to do my job, which is the best show I can do.” Ohlmeyer reportedly said he was “disappointed” by the decision, but apparently relented; Macdonald would appear more than two dozen times on O’Brien’s various NBC shows, creating some of the most memorable moments in those series’ history.