To Be Or Not To Be (1942)

Three Reasons: To Be or Not to Be

In the midst of World War II, director Ernst Lubitsch released the cunning satirical film To Be Or Not To Be, a bold undermining of the Nazi regime with touches of romance, slapstick, and thrilling suspense. Carole Lombard and Jack Benny are riotous as the great, great Polish actors Maria and Joseph Tura, who find themselves caught up in the war effort and must take on their most challenging roles yet. While its playful tone and fearless approach to mocking Nazis was seen as inappropriate upon its release, it’s since been revered as a standout in Lubitsch’s filmography. To Be Or Not To Be marks Lombard’s final appearance on the silver screen, as she died in a plane crash a month prior to the film’s release at the age of 33. Under the screwball comedy classics collection, you can also view her in Howard Hawks’ 1934 classic, Twentieth Century.