Buster Keaton in “Our Hospitality” - Waterfall scene

Our Hospitality is another hijinks-filled Keaton classic. This one is a satirical spin on the real-life feud between the Hatfield and McCoy families (rechristened by Keaton as the Canfield–McKay feud). Here, Keaton’s Willie McKay falls in love with Virginia Canfield even though her father and brothers are intent on killing him. But protocol demands that as long as Willie remains a guest in the Canfield manor, they’re forbidden by hospitality rules to hurt him. Highlights for stunt fans include Keaton taking on a raging river and waterfall cliff. And don’t worry, this one has train-related comedy, too. On top of his mystifying physical comedy skills, Our Hospitality makes great use of Keaton’s natural sense of romanticism and melancholy, channeled through his sorrowful eyes.

Other shorts worth giving a watch under the collection include “One Week,” “Hard Luck,” and “Convict 13.”