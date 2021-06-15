Cruel Summer receives green light for season 2 at Freeform

(L-R): Chiara Aurelia, Harley Quinn Smith, Froy Gutierrez, Olivia Holt and Allius Barnes. Photo : Freeform/Bill Matlock

Before the first season finale of Freeform’s psychological teen thriller Cruel Summer airs tomorrow, the network has given the second season of the drama the green light.

The first season follows two young women living in the small town of Skylin, Texas. Kate Wallis is the popular girl with a charmed life who disappears one day, and Jeanette Turner is the nerdy wannabe implicated in Kate’s disappearance after she begins to take on her role as It Girl. Each episode takes place in one summer day over the course of three years, starting in June 1993. Tomorrow’s finale episode may finally reveal the truth behind Kate’s disappearance as she and Turner face the court.

The teen drama stars Olivia Holt (Cloak & Dagger) and Chiara Aurelia (Tell Me Your Secrets) as Kate and Jeanette, with Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano also part of the cast. Actor Jessica Biel is the executive producer of the series alongside Michelle Purple through Iron Ocean Productions.

Cruel Summer quickly became Freeform’s most watched series in its 44-year history, rising in the ranks to the #1 new cable drama of the year among women ages 18-34. The show is the first scripted series to debut under Freeform’s new president Tara Duncan, who joined the company in May.

“Renewing Cruel Summer for a season 2 was an easy decision,” Duncan says. “It’s the biggest series debut in Freeform’s history, and the audience response has been overwhelming. Jessica, Michelle, and Tia did a phenomenal job pushing the boundaries in terms of genre and storytelling, and it’s incredible to see how it’s hit the cultural zeitgeist in such a significant way. I’m excited to see where they take the series next.”

The finale of Cruel Summer premieres tomorrow on Freeform, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.