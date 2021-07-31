In what we can only term a staggering accomplishment— as long as you keep your definition of “accomplishment” loose enough to include “a remarkable streak of prolonged, Jack & Jill-based shitposting” —Twitter account @DailyDunkaccino has now apparently dunk’d it’s final ‘ccino. For those unfamiliar with the project (which was spearheaded by voice actor and Twitch streamer Saltydkdan, and featured the contributions of literally hundreds of people who could have been doing almost anything else), the Daily Dunkaccino offered up exactly what it sounds like: A daily re-edit of the Al Pacino-starring “Dunkaccino” ad from Adam Sandler’s 2011 film Jack & Jill.

If you’ ve never seen the original “Dunkaccino,” congratulations, we hope you’re enjoying your first day on the internet. (Friendly tips : Don’t click any links, don’t read the comments, and the best time to get into cryptocurrency was always last year .) Everybody else already knows that it’s one of the strangest things Pacino has ever done, a rare dive into both comedy, and a skewering of his own super-serious acting image. That, in turn has made it an obvious meme magnet. A nd thus was @DailyDunkaccino born: A year-plus of daily edits to the original video. Some are as simple as putting new music over the Dunkin’ dancing action—would you be shocked to learn that anime and video game soundtracks are strongly represented?—while others are far more elaborate. (We’re especially impressed by a recent transformation that rendered the sequence as a pixel art take on the Fire Emblem franchise of games.)

Scrolling through, w e won’t profess to understand more than a fraction of the huge array of offerings , honestly. B ut the sheer volume of creativity on display in the account’s archives is undeniable. Human beings did this. They looked at a clip of Al Pacino rapping about a fictitious beverage on behalf of Adam Sandler, and they saw the clay from which great statues could be shaped . God bless ’ em.

Saltydkdan ended the account with the above thank you video; previously, he’d uploaded extended credits for everyone who participated in the project.