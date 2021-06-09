Tweety Bird is ready to rumble. Photo : Warner Bros. Pictures

They’re playing basketball, we love that basketball! The trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy gives us a better picture of what LeBron James and The Looney Tunes are up against 25 years later.

The stakes are high, because Don Cheadle’s kidnapped LeBron James’ son Dom. The father-son duo get sucked into something the Warner 3000 entertainment calls the “server-verse,” because Don Cheadle’s character (called AI-G Rhythm) envies James’ Instagram followers. Trapped in digital space, James (playing himself) assembles the unruly Tune Squad once more for an inter-dimensional game of basketball. It’s Tunes v. Goons, and the Tunes must save themselves from being deleted forever–oh and help James get his son back. This time they will not face the iconic and ripped Monstars, but A.I.’s digitized “champions on the court.” It’s definitely way less catchy, but with all of the Warner Bros. franchise cameos in the first trailer, there’s a shot they will make another appearance.

Longtime voice actor Jeff Bergman will voice Bugs Bunny, with the Zendaya voicing Lola Bunny. On that note, let’s a ll chill on Lola Bunny’s new figure. They made an animated rabbit in a children’s film less curvy and “sexy” this time around, so there’s no need for panic or to further confess your attraction to the original Lola Bunny.

Other cast members include Khris Davis (Judas And The Black Messiah, Atlanta), Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery), newcomer Cedric Joe, and Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons).

The sequel somehow manages to be even more over-the-top than the plot of the original 1996 film, starring Michael Jordan as a movie’s star professional basketball player. In case you forgot, during the first Space Jam, Michael decides to spend his retirement saving the Tune Squad from the ill fate of being the mascots for the literal Moron Mountain, a theme park run by Danny Devito.

We can watch all of this unfold in theaters July 16.