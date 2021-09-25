The first trailer for Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s Netflix dark sci-fi comedy about the end of the world, was heavy on the heavy breathing and Hollywood A-listers, but a little light on the details of the coming apocalypse. From what we gathered, a comet is on a collision course with the Earth, and it’s set to wreak all kinds of havoc before it finally pulverizes our planet. Two astronomers, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), go on a massive media tour to warn people, including President Meryl Streep (actually, Janie Orlean) and her son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill).



But POTUS Streep and her son find the news to be a real bummer, and dismiss the astronomers’ concerns. By the looks of it, the looming cataclysm is also a tough sell for broadcast media types, like the one played by Tyler Perry, and basically anyone that Kate and Randall talk to about it. We’re not sure how Timothée Chalamet’s character feels about the whole thing, but we’d like to think he’d at least try to figure out how to make the most of the six months humanity has left before annihilation.

Netflix released a new clip of Don’t Look Up as part of its Tudum event on Saturday, and things look equally grim and hilarious.



The cast that McKay’s assembled is truly bonkers: Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Ariana Grande, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Gina Gershon, and Ron Perlman. Himesh Patel also co-stars; between this and Station Eleven, he’s really leaning into apocalyptic scenarios (though nothing could be as bleak as the end of Yesterday).

Don’t Look Up will get a limited theatrical release beginning December 10, and will begin streaming on Netflix on December 24.