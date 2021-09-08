Perhaps Adam McKay saw the Knives Out 2 casting announcements and said “hold my beer” because his casting for his Netflix film Don’t Look Up is pretty incredible: Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Tyler Perry, and tons of other names that will make you say, “wait, they’re in this movie too?”



McKay’s upcoming film is another political satire but this time it’s not a (very loose) biopic. Lawrence and DiCaprio play astronomers Kate Dibiasky and Dr. Randall Mindy, who try to warn the POTUS Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), her chief-of-staff/son Jason (Jonah Hill), and the rest of the world that a comet is approaching Earth. But as we see in the teaser, the POTUS doesn’t seem concerned at all about the impending end of the world. It’s a climate change and political satire that will likely take plenty of rightful digs at conservatives who choose not to believe in science.

Lawrence is nearly unrecognizable, sporting a red dye job, two nose piercings, and a haircut that’d make her fit in with the Bushwick DIY music scene. And it turns out McKay actually wrote this character with Lawrence in mind, making this one of her first big roles since her brief acting hiatus. He tells Entertainment Weekly that they’d been mutual fans of each other’s work for a while (Lawrence is apparently a “massive” Step Brothers fan). “I wrote this role for her. She was the first actor in,” says the filmmaker. As for DiCaprio, McKay says he and the actor “used lot of the time during the pandemic to just go through the script [and] talk about his character.” He adds that DiCaprio is “really smart, he really knows movies, he knows movie history, he understands characters, and it was very enjoyable.”



The film will be out in select theaters on December 10 and arrives to Netflix on December 24.