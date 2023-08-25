Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. pronounced dead at Disney+

Disney+ series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. has just lost its bi d to become the longest-running show in television history with the word “Doogie” in its title, Deadline reports. The updated reboot of Doogie Howser, M.D. has been canceled at the streamer, where it ran for two seasons starting in 2021, racking up a total of 20 episodes.

That, weirdly, made it one of the elder statesmen of the Disney-owned streaming service, which has a serious habit of killing almost everything that isn’t a Star Wars show after only a year or so on the air. (Seriously, there’s only a handful of series that lasted even this long , including the Mighty Ducks show and Big Shot, which both also got killed off after 20 installments; the real question now, for Doogie Kamealoha, is whether the show will get wiped off the streaming service entirely by a cleaning-obsessed Disney, now that it’s been given the boot.)

Advertisement

The series starred Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Dr. Lahela Kameāloha, a teenage medical prodigy who picks up the nickname Doogie as a direct reference to the original series. (Meta!) The show co-starred Emma Meisel, Matt Sato, Wes Tian, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Mapuana Makia, Kathleen Rose Perkins, and Jason Scott Lee, and somehow managed to have made it through 20 episodes without once giving in to the impulse to work a Neil Patrick Harris cameo in there somewhere. (Especially since series creator Kourtney Kang worked for years as a producer and eventual executive producer on How I Met Your Mother, and could presumably have made that call.) The series got moderately strong reviews in its initial outing, with most critics acknowledging the talent of the cast, and the show’s efforts to update the basic premise for the 2020s.