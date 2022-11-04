Looking for attention and a few misogynistic-laced laughs, Drake seems to make a joke at the expense of Megan Thee Stallion in the song “Circo Loco” from his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. The lyric in question apparently references the alleged shooting incident between Megan and fellow rapper Tory Lanez from 2020.

“This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling,” Drake raps in the song.

In an altercation in 2020, Megan alleges Tory Lanez shot her in the foot multiple times, screaming “Dance bitch” at her. She later claimed Lanez offered her a million dollars to keep quiet about the incident.

Megan—having none of the clout chasing—took to Twitter to share some pointed statements about the bar.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N****s nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy,” she writes in one tweet.

Other tweets read, “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N****s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! […] And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N***a that SHOT A FEMALE.”

In an official statement to Pitchfork, Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney Alex Spiro states, “Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker.”

Lanez (who pleads not guilty) remains on house arrest. The two will both appear in court when proceedings begin on November 28.