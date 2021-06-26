Dune moves to October 22, which is shaping up to be a damn fine movie day

Clockwise from top left: Dune (Chiabella James/WarnerMedia), The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures), Jackass 4's Johnny Knoxville (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival), and Last Night In Soho (Focus Features)

A recent Hollywood scheduling change has lined up the possibility of one hell of a quadruple feature—or an online personality test, as the case may be—landing this fall, as THR reports that Denis Villeneuve’s long-anticipated Dune adaptation will be landing in theaters on October 22, 2021. (That’s a three-week move back from its previous date, presumably on account of James Bond flick No Time To Die finally having a solid place on the movie-release schedule.) The upshot of this move is that audiences will now have one hell of a set of choices to make when that far-off Friday rolls around, since that’s also the date that Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, and a bunch of badly wounded men’s Jackass 4 are set to arrive in the laps of the viewing public.

This whole situation is essentially one of those “engagement”-goosing “Pick two, the rest will be consigned to burn in the fires of hell” Twitter posts that are always circulating online, except this one is happening in the real world, and we’re actually, literally going to have to choose between them. All of this assumes, of course, that nothing gets shifted between now and October, but the thought of picking between Villeneuve’s sci-fi opus, Wright’s dip into outright horror, Anderson’s latest set of quirks for Tilda Swinton to work her way through, or more Jackass, is a legitimately daunting question. The FOMO is already brewing in our heads: What if Timotheé Chalamet gets eaten by a sandworm while we’re busy watching Timotheé Chalamet trade witty little jokes with Bill Murray? What if someone runs into the Jackass theater and yells a spoiler for whatever Anya Taylor-Joy is up to in Soho? What if Timotheé Chalamet shows up in a Jackass prank? It could happen! That guy’s in everything.