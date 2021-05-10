Ed Helms and Patti Harrison pitch Together Together's alternate ending

In Together Together, Matt, a forty-something single man (Ed Helms), forges a unique bond with his surrogate, Anna (Patti Harrison), as they strive to do what’s best for themselves and the baby they’re bringing into the world. According to writer/director Nikole Beckwith, the characters’ story has some parallels to Helms and Harrison’s: “Making a movie in such a short, finite time is not unlike the journey Matt and Anna take. We’re doing something really intimate... It was interesting to see their working relationship evolve similarly.” With that in mind, The A.V. Club decided to ask Together Together’s stars: Is making a movie like having a baby? “I would say they’re very similar,’ says Harrison, “Much like a woman giving birth to a baby... When the film comes out there is a lot of shit that comes out too that people don’t know about.” In the video above, the actors get deeper into the analogy, and explain how Together Together subverted their expectations of what a “relationship comedy” could be.

In the video below, The A.V. Club speaks with Nikole Beckwith about bringing two, very different comedy powerhouses together, and how their working relationship shaped the story of Together Together. The writer/director also reveals how a brief guest stint on Law & Order: Criminal Intent made her a better on-set collaborator.



Together Together is now playing in select theaters, and will be available on digital platforms beginning May 11.