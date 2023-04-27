Ed Sheeran's copyright trial is already worthy of a courtroom drama

Since it kicked off on Tuesday, the trial determining whether Ed Sheeran’s 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” copied Marvin Gaye’s 1973 staple “Let’s Get It On”— and in turn, infringed upon copyright held by the family of co-writer Ed Townsend— has already made a strong case for a future dramatic rendering. There are the photos of a suited-up Sheeran surrounded by lawyers, evading paparazzi; opening statements invoking the very building blocks of pop music as Sheeran’s protection; and not to mention, the literal promise of a “smoking gun” recording.

Yesterday, the trial even faced a delay after one of the plaintiffs, Kathryn Townsend Griffin, collapsed in the courtroom. Per CNN, during Sheeran’s counsel’s cross-examination of Dr. Alexander Stewart— a music expert the prosecution called to the stand who testified the chord progressions in “Let’s Get It On” and “Thinking Out Loud” “sound very, very similar”—Townsend Griffin’s “eyes shut and legs failed.”

Advertisement

After individuals from both Sheeran and Townsend’s teams rushed to her aid, Townsend Griffin was carried from the courtroom amid calls to contact 911 . Following the incident, the other Townsend family members present did not return to court, and Sheeran’s attorney Ilene Farkas considered her cross-examination of Stewart after a roughly fifteen-minute break. The A.V. Club has reached out to Townsend Griffin’s attorney for updates on her health.

Per Judge Louis L. Stanton, court will resume on Thursday morning at 11 A.M. E.T. So far, both sides have offered opening statements and Sheeran has testified. While on the stand, the singer stated that the idea to perform a live medley “Let’s Get It On” and “Thinking Out Loud”— the “smoking gun” recording Townsend attorney Benjamin Crump spoke of— was “probably mine.” He contextualized however, that if he indeed cribbed “Let’s Get It On,” he “would’ve been an idiot to stand on stage in front of 20,000 people.”