At long last: Fans of Netflix’s Enola Holmes will now get to learn more about her mysterious family and their various, never-explored exploits, as Legendary Comics YA announced today that it’s launching a new graphic novel about Millie Bobby Brown’s youthful sleuth.

Specifically, the imprint—launched earlier this year by Legendary Pictures, looking to leverage its various movie brands into teen-oriented comic success—has announced Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game, a new graphic novel written by Mickey George, with art from Giorgia Esposito and colors from Enrica Angiolini.

The “Mycroft” in question, of course, is Mycroft Holmes, played by Sam Claflin in the film franchise, and best known for being the enigmatic, stuffy sibling of famed detective Enola Holmes. Henry Cavill (or his ink-based doppleganger) also appears on the book’s cover, by Cat Staggs; he plays Enola’s older brother Sherlock, who’s best known in literary circles for being Enola Holmes’ older brother who is not as good at solving mysteries as she is.

The original Enola Holmes, based on a book by Nancy Springer—which posited the fanciful notion of British private detectives— arrived on the streaming service back in 2020, expanding Brown’s Netflix domination beyond merely her role as the star of Stranger Things. A sequel film, with Brown, Cavill, and more of the first film’s stars all set to return, is currently in production.

Meanwhile, the graphic novel will follow a plot that sees Enola forced to rescue her older brother Mycroft from a gang of anarchists. Here’s the plot summary, per a press release: “ Enola investigates his disappearance in hopes of rescuing him and recovering something precious he took from her. With the help of Lord Tewkesbury and a young boy on the streets named Shag, she uncovers the truth behind her brother’s abduction and unravels a web of mystery that takes her deep into the London underground as she tries to foil the anarchists’ nefarious plot!”

So: Great news for anybody worried that Enola Holmes wouldn’t get the help of Lord Tewkesbury again.

Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game is set to release in August of next year.