Six episodes and lots of Egyptian mythology later, Moon Knight has achieved something pretty rare in the MCU these days—its remained relatively unconnected to the cinematic world it lives in. While other Marvel shows on Disney+ lean into that world’s bread and butter of interconnectedness, Moon Knight focuses solely on Marc Spector without much outside interference.



Apparently, that bubble for Moon Knight wasn’t always planned. In a recent interview with The Direct, head writer of the series, Jeremy Slater says that there was a planned cameo involving the ancient superhero team from Eternals. The proposed flashback scene would have had Eternal members like Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo teaming up with one of Khonshu’s Avatars in a big action set piece.

“I tried very hard to get the Eternals into the show, just because I’m buddies with Kumail Nanjiani… I want[ed] some Kingo,” explains Slater in the interview. “At one point, there was a flashback on the page that sort of showed one of Khonshu’s Avatars back in ancient Egypt, sort of dealing with Ammit being locked away, and Alexander the Great, and all of that stuff. You sort of saw this Avatar team-up with the Eternals.”

Advertisement

With the great action moments we’ve already witnessed in Moon Knight, there would be no doubt that the stunt team could have pulled this off. Unfortunately, Slater reveals the concept was ultimately scrapped due to it being “massively expensive to recreate Ancient Egypt” with the Eternals, giving up the cameo in order to ensure the strength of the series’ climatic fight in the finale.

“It was one of those things where it was a very fun scene, and it would have been a great cold open to one of the episodes, but it also would have had to come out of our budget somewhere else, and probably would have hurt our finale along the way,” continues Slater. “So, that was the cameo I had to cut. It hurt, but it was also the right thing to do for the show, and I think everyone sort of collectively agreed.”

In the end, Slater and the team at Moon Knight recognized that the series benefitted from keeping the story contained to Marc and Steven Grant’s world. “There’s plenty of time in the future to team this guy up with other characters in the MCU and start building these connections; let’s not force something just because the other shows have all had it,” voices Slater.

Despite the lack of certainty for a season two of the series, it seems highly likely Marvel would want the charm and talent of Oscar Isaac to appear in the universe again. With the duo of Mahershala Ali’s Blade and Kit Harrington’s Black Knight already in London, a team-up between the three seems inevitable, including Steven throwing one too many “bruvs” at them.