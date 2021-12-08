In legal documents obtained by The Daily Mail from Evan Rachel Wood’s custody battle with ex-husband Jamie Bell, Wood alleged that Marilyn Manson—whose legal name is Brian Warner—said he would “fuck” her eight-year-old son and destroy the lives of the women who accused him of abuse.



Advertisement

“I took his threat seriously, then and now,” stated the actor. She also said she was “looking into attack dogs and security guards at night,” and she installed bulletproof glass windows, a steel door, and a fence around her home.

In these documents, Wood explained that she didn’t move to Nashville from LA to keep the son she shares with Bell away from his father, but rather to protect the child from Manson. “I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender,” Wood said in the documents. “I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family.”

She added, “In my experience, the alleged offender is very retaliatory and has always made it clear that he will ruin my life.” The actor also said she’d received death threats from many of Manson’s fans.

In the documents, there is also an excerpt of an email Wood sent to Bell on December 20, 2020, explaining why she and Jack would need to reside in Nashville. It reads:

Jack and I will be staying in Nashville for the immediate future. As you will soon find out, I am a material witness in a high profile investigation which likely will be public in the near future. I have been advised that both Jack and my safety is at risk and that it is in our best interests to remain in Nashville. I will forward you my contact at the FBI and you should feel free to call him with whatever questions you have. I know how difficult this is for you to be away from Jack for an extended period of time. I will do whatever I can to accommodate you should you wan to come here and visit him whenever you want. I of course will facilitate FaceTime with Jack on a frequent basis. I am available to answer any questions you may have. Thank you for your understanding during this very difficult time.

G/O Media may get a commission 36% off Samsung 32" 4K FreeSync Monitor Come home to good screen

It’s a 60Hz monitor, has 2 HDMI inputs and one DisplayPort 1.2, and can be wall-mounted with any VESA 100mm x 100mm mount. $250 at Best Buy

Wood then claimed that Bell did not visit their son, and did not take the threat to their safety seriously.

Manson is currently under federal investigation for alleged domestic violence, with multiple former partners, including Wood, coming forward, alleging physical and sexual assault. Wood first named Manson as her abuser in February 2021, with a statement on Instagram:

The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.

Advertisement

Since then, other women including Esmé Bianco, Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, and Ashley Lindsay Morgan have named Manson as their abuser.

