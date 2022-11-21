To watch any given episode of The White Lotus: Sicily is to step into a resort where, if you were a guest, you’d spend the entire time people-watching. And, in turn, judging those very people you find yourself sharing common areas with. As with its first season, writer-director-creator Mike White has populated his fictional hotel with a string of folks who are, for better and for worse, insufferable in all the right ways. Therein lies the biting satire at the heart of this sun-dappled, Emmy-winning series.

The dark comedy shines through precisely because so many of the guests at the White Lotus are blissfully unaware of how they come off—to one another but also sometimes to themselves. Whether they’re prone to make politically incorrect (or ignorant, really) comments about Puerto Rico or eager to go on meandering stories about their life that show they’re not listening at all to what you’re saying, this season’s cast of characters has no shortage of people you’d run away from if you were to ever encounter them at a hotel bar where the resident pianist has just recently collapsed.

For a list that was dreamt up with a tongue firmly planted in its cheek, we tried to be as playful with the ranking, which goes from least to most insufferable, as we could be. Perhaps it may even double as a Rorschach test of sorts for who we’d rather surround ourselves with and who we’d flake on the first chance we got. Either way, enjoy!