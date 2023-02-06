A list with a twist: Every M. Night Shyamalan film ranked

M. Night Shyamalan is a director you can find at the top of just as many Best Movies Of All Time lists as Worst Movies Of All Time lists. The India-born auteur was initially one of the most mesmerizing mavericks in Hollywood. He stunned cinephiles with the surprise ending of The Sixth Sense, then doubled down on his now-signature twist storytelling by using Unbreakable to subvert the superhero genre.



However, as the last two decades have taught us, Shyamalan doesn’t always play well with others. His leap into big-budget, collaborative blockbusters gave us The Happening and The Last Airbender, stinkers so bad they’ve become punchlines for moviegoers worldwide. And with the writer/director now enjoying a renaissance courtesy of Split and Knock At The Cabin, ranking his back-catalog becomes a foray into both cinematic greatness and head-scratching disappointment. With that in mind, let’s relive the joy and the pain of M. Night Shyamalan’s work with our ranking of his films, from worst to best.