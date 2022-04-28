Everything Everywhere All At Once is a movie that has being overwhelming on the mind; a big, beautiful everything bagel that contains hilarious action scenes, heartfelt emotion, and not just one, but three completely ridiculous premises for alternate universes that somehow become part of its big, weird, amazing heart.

Good news, then, for audiences who don’t just want their minds blown by Michelle Yeoh’s action/comedy/sci-fi opus, but thoroughly blown out of the backs of their heads, as the film is apparently getting a renewed IMAX run to celebrate its (relative, for a $25 million A24 movie made by the guys whose other big credit is the “Daniel Radcliffe’s farting corpse acts as a motorboat” movie) recent box office success.

The film actually opened briefly in IMAX when it first arrived in theaters, presumably as a nod to the sheer energy of director duo Daniels’ odyssey across the furthest bounds overseen by the Alpha Universe. But now it’s coming back, and in expanded markets—including the UK, where writers and directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert will be in attendance for a few showings to do a Q&A about the film, specifically at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on May 4.

And, again: Couldn’t happen to a more enjoyable, energetic, surprisingly sweet movie, one of the highlights of the 2022 film calendar so far . We’re fairly sure you haven’t lived until you’ve seen* Jamie Lee Curtis’ hot dog fingers waggle around on a screen the size of a small office building, or gotten to see Ke Huy Quan kick ass in ultra-crisp high definition.

(*Taking in to account the ongoing pandemic, please! )

And, really, who wouldn’t want to have the clearest view possible of Michelle Yeoh as she cycles through god knows how many different Evelyns, imbuing each one with a different aspect of her boundless talents?

Everything Everywhere All At Once is in theaters now, with its return trip to IMAX starting tomorrow in the U.S., and in the U.K. next week.