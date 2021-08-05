In the most compelling evidence to date that the universe is controlled by a malevolent overlord who takes sick joy in our species’ misfortunes, visitors at a Titanic museum in Tennessee have been injured after a fake iceberg fell on them.



While spending a day out learning about the 1912 tragedy, three people touring Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge were hurt when, as the New York Post reports, “an iceberg wall collapsed.” The museum has since been closed, the visitors are in hospital being treated for injuries of an unknown severity, and the attraction ’s owners have written a post on Facebook about the accident.



“Needless to say,” the post reads, “we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind.” Speaking in the century-old tones appropriate for this kind of mishap, the owners go on to explain that they “take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld.”



The Titanic Museum Attraction’s website describes it as a place that allows visitors to “experience what it was like to walk the hallways, parlors, cabins, and Grand Staircase of the Titanic.” It also, ominously in hindsight, advertises the ability to “learn what it was like on the RMS Titanic by experiencing it first-hand.” We can only imagine this refers to features like letting “visitors touch a real iceberg,” “reach their hands into 28 degree water,” and “try to stand on the sloping decks” instead of… well, you know.



If only James Cameron wasn’t so busy supplying the world with more Avatar sequels than we could ever need, we’d suggest he get down to Tennessee fast to start work on the film version of this event.



