Final Destination: Bloodlines will spring a new Rube Goldberg death machine in May After a 14-year break, we’re arriving at our Final Destination once again.

It’s been 14 years since the Final Destination series last blew moviegoers’ minds with one of the best twist endings in recent memory. We won’t spoil Final Destination 5 for readers who have not yet been acquainted with the series capper to end them all. But 14 years is a long time, and sequels must be made.

Per Deadline, the sixth entry in the franchise—and the first with a truly cliché title—Final Destination: Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16, 2025. The film joins the likes of Pet Sematary, Wrong Turn, Tremors, and Hellraiser in adopting the word “Bloodline” for a subtitle. Thankfully, Final Destination has a better track record with sequels than those movies because of its airtight premise: When someone misses their appointment with the Grim Reaper, the specter of death begins an absurd chain of events leading to its victim’s demise. Death and taxes come for us all.

Unlike other series, Final Destination only has two recurring characters, Ali Larter’s Clear Rivers and Tony Todd’s William Bludworth. Despite having incredible character names, it’s unclear if either will appear in the film. Todd died last month at the age of 69.

Written by the Scream reboot scribes Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, the new movie will be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who worked together on 2018’s Freaks and 2019’s Kim Possible TV movie. Apparently, they got the job by faking a death and decapitating one of the directors over Zoom, which is about as fun a Zoom call as one can have. Take note of that for your next job interview, dear reader.