After this spring gave us a fairly nebulous answer as to whether everyone’s favorite giant movie lizard could beat the living shit out of the world’s most famous giant movie monkey, we’ve been hungry for precise data that would sidestep artistic considerations to properly rank the fictional monsters once and for all. While the only recent, scientifically sound rankings we’ve seen to date deal with outdated 2D charts and kaiju scat, a new video from 3D animator Álvaro Gracia Montoya has gathered evidence of a bunch of pop culture dragons’ sizes in order to start us on a path toward objective proof of which fantastical beast can crush another.



Using a boatload of research presented in the YouTube video’s show notes, Montoya has created 3D models of many dragons from film, TV, and video games. They’re all presented as simple, clay-like gra y models, making it easier to appreciate the scale of the beasts, and are shown hanging out in a background that occasionally presents a tree, house, truck, or human being in order to drive home the massive size of the monsters at hand.

The video starts off with relatively small dragons, like the 3.6-meter Elliott from Pete’s Dragon or the somehow shrimpy 8-meter Bahamut from Final Fantasy VII. Before long, though, we’re panning around an approximately 100-meter-tall Dragon God from Demon’s Souls and the 140-meter-long menace of The Hobbit’s Smaug.



The information presented here is invaluable. Not only do we now know exactly how big a Charizard is when set next to a suburban home , but we also have solid evidence that Toho’s King Ghidorah, a nearly 160-meter tall brick shithouse, could crush Drogon from Game Of Thrones (roughly 50-meters long) into pulp with ease. If science is meant to clarify long-standing mysteries and help us more confidently understand the nature of the world we inhabit, then this video deserves a Nobel prize.



