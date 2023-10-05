Since Mad Max: Fury Road laid waste to the action movie landscape in 2015, signaling to the moviegoing faithful that a better class of blockbuster is possible, fans have waited patiently for another ride. Thankfully, director George Miller has a full tank of guzzolene.

Miller is allegedly looking to premiere the Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular hero and Chris Hemsworth as a younger Immortan Joe, at Cannes 2024, per Variety. While the movie’s premiere is not confirmed, and this is still technically a rumor, the road to cinematic Valhalla is well paved. Miller already premiered his last two pictures at the film festival, including Three Thousand Years Of Longing and Fury Road. Furiosa, as of now, is also slated for release on May 24, 2024, so the timing would make sense.



Speaking to Variety, Cannes director Thierry Frémaux seemingly wants Furiosa to bow at the festival. “It would be wonderful to welcome them again with Furiosa, especially since George Miller was a marvelous jury president in 2016,” Frémaux said. “I know he’s working on the film, and I hope it will be at Cannes.”

It doesn’t matter if it’s premiering at Cannes or the Thunderdome. We just want to see the dang thing. Filming on Furiosa wrapped last October, and we haven’t heard a tire squeal, an engine rev, or someone spray their mouth with silver paint and leap enthusiastically to their death. One benefit of filming in the Australian outback instead of a parking lot in Atlanta is that we aren’t inundated with photos and stories from the latest sequels. They’re out there, but it’s not like Taylor Swift attending a football game.

In the meantime , don’t get addicted to water because Furiosa is coming up fast.

