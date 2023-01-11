We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Glen Powell has had some star-making appearances in the last year with the masculinity-oriented Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, but the actor is looking to get back to his roots with a rom-com from Easy A’s Will Gluck. Powell will star opposite Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney in the untitled, R-rated romantic comedy at Sony.

The plot for the untitled feature is currently under wraps, but is based on a script penned by Ilana Wolpert (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series).

Powell’s been one of the few millennial leading men who’s not shied away from the rom-com and credits his turn in Netflix’s Set It Up with launching his career. Very recently, Powell also teased reuniting with his Set It Up co-star Zoey Deutch for another project.

“One project we were trying to figure out didn’t really kind of come to fruition,” he told Entertainment Tonight, “but Zoey and I are very committed to getting back on screen together.”

The new project from Gluck marks his return to the rom-com as well. He made one of the best of the 2010s with the Emma Stone-led Easy A and is known for directing the better of the two situationship films of 2011—Friends With Benefits starring Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake. However, the last few years of his career has been defined by children’s media such as Annie and Peter Rabbit.

Sweeney’s been very busy over the last few years, since her Emmy-nominated turns on HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus. In addition to playing the new Barbarella, Sweeney will soon appear in Marvel’s Madame Web. However, Gluck’s new picture will mark her first time in a rom-com lead role. The rom-com’s truly back, baby.