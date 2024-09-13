Don't believe the Goonies 2 rumors Original Goonies cast members Martha Plimpton and Corey Feldman shut down rumors about a sequel to the '80s classic

Unfortunately for your inner child, there is no Goonies 2 in the works. The Sun stirred up a rumor earlier this month that the original cast of the ’80s classic was reuniting for a legacyequel. The original cast themselves, however, say otherwise. “People, there is no Goonies 2 script, there is no one ‘attached,'” Martha Plimpton wrote on Instagram. “Spielberg is not directing, it’s not real. What IS real is CHECK YOUR REGISTRATION AND VOTE!!!!” Similarly, Corey Feldman posted to Twitter/X, “2’SDAY, IS #GOONIES2 REAL?! EVERY1 IS ASKING…I CAN OFFICIALLY TELL U 100% NO! I HAV NO INFO THAT A SEQUEL IS IN THE WORX,” before promoting an actual new project.

2’SDAY, IS #GOONIES2 REAL?! EVERY1 IS ASKING…I CAN OFFICIALLY TELL U 100% NO! I HAV NO INFO THAT A SEQUEL IS IN THE WORX, BUT THE GOOD NEWS IS I HAV A SURPRISE EXCLUSIVE TEASER TRAILER 4 U, 2 MY FAV WORK WHICH IS FINALLY COMING 2 THEATERS VERY SOON…..#THEBIRTHDAY #COMINGSOON pic.twitter.com/qAeObrc4sz — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) September 10, 2024

Nobody would be surprised if The Goonies made a comeback—their motto is “never say die,” after all. But seriously folks, Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav is bullish about the studio’s existing IP, so it does feel like a matter of time before he gets around to dusting Goonies off. The cast has more or less been living with that expectation; in 2019, Feldman, Sean Astin, and Ke Huy Quan all agreed it was bound to happen “someday.” As Astin put it, “The audience wants it, they’re gonna do it, it’s annoying it’s taking so long, I’m sorry on behalf of Steven Spielberg.”

But a new Goonies would inevitably look different than the original. For one thing, director Richard Donner died in 2021 at the age of 91. For another, the rest of the cast is a lot older, too. The same year Astin asserted the sequel would happen “someday,” he also admitted “we’ve probably passed the threshold for which all of us original cast members are right for doing a sequel.” He speculated (via Collider) that “the audience is so powerful and so devoted to it, that I’m convinced that at the very least, it will be rebooted, which I will be fine with.” Until then, Hollywood will just have to come up with a new idea for a movie.