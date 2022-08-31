After the release of “Cracker Island” earlier this summer, Gorillaz have announced their new album of the same name. It’s the eighth LP for the animated band, following Song Machine, Volume One: Strange Timez in 2020. Gorillaz’ most recent release was 2021's Meanwhile EP.



Gorillaz - Cracker Island ft. Thundercat (Official Video)

The news is accompanied by the single “New Gold,” featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. Fans got a heads-up after the new collaborators joined Gorillaz onstage at the All Points East London festival earlier this month.

The brainchild of the famously very British Damon Albarn, Gorillaz have switched things up this time around by decamping to Silver Lake. It looks like Albarn and his collaborator Jamie Hewlett have been inspired by the mystic imagery of late ‘60s Los Angeles, so it’s not surprising that they’ve teamed up with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, the modern face of psych rock. Fans are encouraged to sign up for something called The Last Cult and join Gorillaz’ quest to heal the world.

“The hallowed tones of Cracker Island will soundtrack our collective ascension into the new dimension!” the band’s Murdoc Niccals says in a press release. “JOIN ME!”

Gorillaz - New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown (Official Visualiser)

Murdoc, 2D, Noodle, and Russel’s new collaborators also include Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, and Bad Bunny. Beck is returning after previously working with the genre-bending band on the Song Machine, Volume One: Strange Timez track “The Valley Of The Pagans.”

“Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective,” Noodle promises.

Here’s the full tracklist for Cracker Island:

“Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)” “Oil (feat. Stevie Nicks)” “The Tired Influencer” “Tarantula” “Silent Running (feat. Adeleye Omotayo)” “New Gold (feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)” “Baby Queen” “Tormenta (feat. Bad Bunny)” “Skinny Ape” “Possession Island (feat. Beck)”

The album will be available on various formats, including cassette and a limited edition vinyl bundle. Check out the pre-order link here, and catch Gorillaz on their North American tour starting next month.

Cracker Island is out February 24, 2023 on Parlophone.