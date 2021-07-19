According to Deadline, horror writer Grady Hendrix’s The Final Girl Support Group—a novel that wears its cinematic inspirations on its sleeve, which is close to a pun—is getting an adaptation. This is basically the book’s ultimate destiny, because it seemed perfectly suited to an adaptation, but the twist here is that the slasher book based on slasher movies is becoming… a slasher TV show. The project is being developed for HBO Max by Charlize Theron and her Denver & Delilah Films label as well as Barbara and Andy Muschietti’s Double Dream. Andy Muschietti, who knows a thing or two about slashing from his It movies (not that Pennywise is a traditional slasher, but he does slash), will also direct the show’s pilot, though it doesn’t sound like any other details like that, be they writer or directors or actors, have been announced.

For those who haven’t read the book, which is understandable since it came out just last week, The Final Girl Support Group is about exactly what it sounds like: In a universe where the famous slasher movie attacks of the ‘70s and ‘80s really happened (or at least legally distinct variations of them), there’s a support group for the women who were left behind as the sole survivors of this world’s versions of Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees. As anyone who has ever seen a horror movie can guess, though, at some point the Final Girls start disappearing and things get scary. The book also has in-universe supplementary material detailing what happened to these women, so it’ll be interesting to see how that’s translated into the adaptation. HBO Max has the opportunity to do some fun horror movie homages with this TV series, or it could pull a Space Jam/Ready Player One and fill in the background with actual fictional murderers, which would… maybe be bad, actually.