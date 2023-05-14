For the second week in a row, Chris Pratt has taken both of the top two spots on the domestic box office charts (unless… is he in Book Club: The Next Chapter? Wait no, that’s Candice Bergen). Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 made $60 million in its second week, only a 48 percent drop from its debut, bringing it to $213 million in the U.S. total, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie held relatively strong at $13 million in its sixth week (with $535 total).

Way down in third, possibly because of a distinct lack of one Christopher Prattopher, is Book Club: The Next Chapter—possibly the most well-justified use of the word “chapter” in a sequel title of all time. It made $6.5 million in its debut. Fourth place went to Evil Dead Rise, making us realize that we could’ve done a Mother’s Day theme for this story (it made $3 million and has $60 million after four weeks) followed by Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. which is another movie with a mom in it ($2.5 million and $16 million after three weeks).

In the second half of the top 10 are newcomer Hypnotic, John Wick: Chapter 4, Love Again, Air, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. A few other newcomers landed just outside of the top 10, like BlackBerry, but they’ll just have to try harder next week if they want to be acknowledged.

The full top 10 is below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo. Also: Here’s a shout out to anyone out there who identifies as a mom, whether you’re Ayesha from Guardians or Super Mario’s mom or the Deadite mom from Rise or anything else in between.

