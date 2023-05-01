Who's who in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3?

Ever since we met her in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, the alien with mental gifts known as Mantis (Pom Klementieff) had been keeping a secret from the other Guardians, namely that she was Ego’s daughter and, thus, Peter’s half-sister. It was a burden she bore because she didn’t want Peter to be reminded of his father’s evil, but in the Holiday Special she finally came clean, and was greeted with nothing but warmth and happiness. It’s a revelation that will only deepen the bond between Mantis and Peter, and allow the character to come into her own even more now that her deepest secret is out in the open.

