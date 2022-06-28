Gotham City’s favorite sirens are back for round three in the new Harley Quinn teaser trailer, this time as “BFF GFFs.” Harlivy fans, it’s finally your time to shine!

Yes, Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are finally over their evil exes and way into each other. (Check the look they give each other when Harley brains a guy with her bat!) After riding off into the sunset away from Ivy’s wedding to Kite Man (Matt Oberg), the villainesses embark on what looks like a highly successful “Eat Bang Kill” tour. But at least one of those exes will be back to cause trouble, as Joker (Alan Tudyk) appears to be running for mayor of Gotham.

But Harley hasn’t given up her own plans for becoming a respected evil doer, either. In fact, she has a plan that “would make Lex Luthor shit his pants.” According to HBO Max’s official synopsis, “‘Harlivy’ strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.” All’s fair in love and ecological warfare, as they say.

Harley Quinn Season 3 | Official Teaser | HBO Max

The new trailer sees the Harley reuniting with her pals–namely, King Shark (Ron Funches) and Clayface (Tudyk)—but another squad plays a prominent role in the trailer: the Suicide Squad. For one thing, Harley kidnaps the Squad’s boss, Amanda Waller (rather than just returning her emails). For another, the crew actually runs into Suicide Squad director (and rare Marvel-DC crossover success story) James Gunn. Harley Quinn is never afraid to get meta!

Advertisement

How to sum up a trailer that includes a Swamp Thing make out, a BatCat foot rub, and a Court of Owls orgy? In Ivy’s words, “It’s so fun! And then raunchy. And then a little scary.”



The third season of Harley Quinn premieres on HBO Max on July 28 .