Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn Screenshot : Birds Of Prey

The last time we saw Dr. Pamela Isley, also known as Poison Ivy, she was being swallowed whole by a Venus flytrap in Batman & Robin. In the 25 years since the film’s release, Uma Thurman’s performance as the plant-obsessed botanist who just wants to save the friggin’ environment has aged the best. Still, there’s a growing movement of people who like the whole film, so maybe it’s time to bring Poison Ivy into this new breed of DC movies. (If Zack Snyder can shoehorn Martian Manhunter in there, we can surely get a little Ivy.)



Advertisement

Margot Robbie was thinking the same thing.



Speaking to Den of Geek, Robbie said that she’s working around the clock at getting Poison Ivy in a DC movie. “Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time,” said Robbie. “They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.”

But we are worried, Margot! What if she never gets in another movie? Of course, we kid. We’re not worried. What, we worry? But it does seem like a matter of time before Ivy pops up in a Suicide Squad (presumably one called “A Suicide Squad”). More than that, Ivy is one of the breakout stars of the critics- and fan-approved Harley Quinn animated series on HBO Max.



Robbie is on board for all aspects of the Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy relationship, too. Way back in 2018, she told PrideSource:



If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they’re actually sexually involved as a couple. I’ve been trying to—I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I’m looking to explore that on screen.

As of now, there are no plans for a follow-up to 2020's Bird Of Prey, which would be the obvious place to introduce Poison Ivy. But in this age of putting the superhero stars of yesteryear in new-fangled comic book movies, maybe it’s time to give Uma a call.



As for Robbie’s Quinn, she will, once again, pick up her oversized head-bonking mallet in The Suicide Squad, which hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.

