Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in Hacks Photo : Anne Marie Fox/HBO Max

We’re not exaggerating when we say Hacks might be HBO Max’s best series—we’ll even go as far as to say it’s one of the top TV shows of the year. Sure, Mare Of Easttown was great, but Hacks is the dark comedy we needed. And while Jean Smart stole the show in Mare even though she wasn’t onscreen often, Hacks makes her the star. T he actor is at her absolute funniest—an incredible feat since Smart has always been hilarious throughout her decades-spanning career. So, because HBO Max knows we’ll be in need of more Smart to gush about after the season one finale, it announced today that the show’s been picked up for season two.



“I am absolutely thrilled we are picked up for a second season and I told Hannah [Einbinder] it’s ‘No more Miss Nice Guy; from now on it’s Bette and Joan! And guess who’s BETTE??!!,” says Smart in a press release. Deborah Vance is already not one to be fucked with, so we’re very intrigued by this statement.

The show’s co-creators/showrunners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky add, “We have been blown away by the positive reception to Hacks—we owe this renewal to every single person who tuned into the show and then told a friend to watch. We are so grateful we get to continue, and want to thank our partners at HBO Max and Universal Television for supporting the show so fiercely, and our wonderful cast and crew for delivering on every level. Many years ago, we set out to tell a deeply important story that needed to be told—that of a handsome, charming talent manager and his two demanding female clients. We’re so glad that story resonated with audiences, and we can’t wait to get to work on season two. See you soon!”



So if you’re sleeping on Hacks, now’s the time to catch up on the show on HBO Max ahead of its finale on Thursday, June 10.