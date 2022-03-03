In the first trailer for HBO’s Minx, starring Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond, an unlikely duo embark on a journey to revolutionize the erotic magazine industry.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. The match up happens after Joyce fruitlessly pitches a stereotypical “angry feminist” magazine called The Matriarchy Awakens.



When her idea does not land with the wide array of old white men in charge of publishing, in walks Doug with the true feminist ideal: Giving women access to the same types of pornography as men. Joyce becomes the brains of their operation, and she slips in her feminist content on the pages while Doug provides all the necessary sleaze.

Together the two team up and set off a craze, as well as a wave of criticism. While they fight off puritan politics in the face of a sexual revolution, it’s revealed that Doug may or may not be involved in organized crime, a.k.a. The Mob.

The full cast of Minx features Idara Victor (Rizzoli & Isles), Jessica Lowe (The Righteous Gemstones), Lennon Parham (Playing House), Michael Angarano (Will & Grace, Disney’s Sky High), Oscar Montoya, and Jake Johnson’s chest hair.

Minx was created by series showrunner Ellen Rapoport, who executive produces the series alongside Paul Feig (Freaks And Geeks), Dan Magnante, Ben Karlin (Future Man, Modern Family), and Rachel Lee Goldenberg (Unpregnant), who also directed the pilot. Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Rapoport’s previous writing credits include The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, Clifford The Big Red Dog, and the Netflix film Desperados.



Minx debuts on HBO Max on Thursday, March 17 with two new episodes arriving each week through April 14.