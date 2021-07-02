Freaks And Geeks Photo : Chris Haston NBC ( Getty Images )

After years of not being able to stream Freaks And Geeks anywhere, fans have been repaid for our patience. First, the show arrived to Hulu earlier this year with its soundtrack intact. Then, it became available on Paramount+ too. And now, there’s some great news for anyone who doesn’t have a subscription for either: Freaks And Geeks is now available for digital download on Amazon, Apple TV, and Google. This news was c onfirmed by Samm Levine on social media; he played Neal Schweiber in the series.



Freaks And Geeks was briefly available to watch on Netflix, but it left the streaming site in 2018. The holdup on making the show available to stream came because of its soundtrack. A big part of the show is its music, and creator Paul Feig didn’t want the show to be available without its magnificent soundtrack, As Feig once told The A.V. Club, removing music they didn’t get the rights to would be “like losing a a character from the show.”

Feig was overjoyed when the coming-of-age TV show became available to stream again. “I’m so thrilled that Hulu is bringing Freaks And Geeks back to the [airwaves] with the original music. For me, the thought of our show without all the original music intact is like running the series with several of the characters cut out. The music is as big a part of this show as the writing and the performances. This is the only way to see our show and I can’t thank Hulu enough for putting us back on the air,” he said in a statement to The A.V. Club when the news was announced.



Now there are no excuses for a rewatch—or watching for the first time. Freaks And Geeks is pure comedy gold, and watching it will remind you that NBC really dropped the ball on not giving it a second season.