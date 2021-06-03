Olivia Cooke and John Boyega Photo : Rich Polk ( Getty Images ) , Jesse Grant ( Getty Images )

Just reading this casting has us on the edge of our seats. John Boyega and Olivia Cooke star in the upcoming film Naked Singularity, a heist thriller recently snagged by Screen Media, according to Variety. Chase Palmer makes his directing debut in the film. He’s best known for co-writing the screenplay for It, starring Bill Skarsgård. Palmer wrote Naked Singularity with David Matthews (Vinyl, Narcos), based on the book by Sergio De La Pava.

Advertisement

The logline reads: “Naked Singularity centers on Casi (John Boyega), a promising young NYC public defender whose idealism is beginning to crack under the daily injustices of the very justice system he’s trying to make right. Doubting all he has worked for and seeing signs of the universe collapsing all around him, he is pulled into a dangerous high-stakes drug heist by an unpredictable former client (Olivia Cooke) in an effort to beat the broken system at its own game.”

Skarsgård also co-stars in Naked Singularity alongside Ed Skrein, Linda Lavin, and Tim Blake Nelson.

“I can’t be more excited that we’ll be getting this film, anchored by John Boyega’s wonderful performance, in front of audiences this summer,” Palmer says. “Screen Media’s passion for ‘Naked Singularity’ was loud and clear from the start and I know we will be in good hands.”

You heard the man, they’re shooting for a summer release for the film.

Naked Singularity producing team includes Tony Ganz (Vibes), Kevin J. Walsh (Manchester By The Sea), Ryan Stowell, P. Jennifer Dana and Ross Jacobson. Ridley Scott (Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise, The Martian), Dick Wolf (Law & Order), Sebastien Raybaud, Francois Callens, John Zois, Mark Roberts, Tony Pachella, Deborah Roth, Anna Boden, and Ryan Fleck will executive produce.

John Boyega’s recent work includes Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anothology, Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, and Pacific Rim: Uprising. Olivia Cooke most recently starred in Sound Of Metal and another heist film titled Pixie.