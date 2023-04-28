Here are the best things we saw at CinemaCon this week

Another CinemaCon has come and gone, leading to the saddest time of the year: The longest period between CinemaCons. And why shouldn’t we be depressed? As Seth Rogen put it during his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle presentation, CinemaCon is the only place a studio exec has to shake hands with the owner of two screens in Wilmington. And those two screens matter, especially right now as the theatrical experience finally gets back on its feet. On the precipice of another blow to movies, the looming writers’ strike, studios asked theater owners not to read the writing on the wall, promising new movies for multiplexes. To that end, the studios put on quite a show for the exhibition partners, drumming up excitement for a slate of movies, or “product,” as some industry insiders call it, that will hopefully make everyone a lot of money and keep movie theaters alive. We thank them for their service.

There was a lot at CinemaCon outside of demos of new versions of Cine-a-scope and collectible Avatar soda pales. The major studios, including Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, Lionsgate, Universal, and even that rascally Paramount, descended on Las Vegas with goodies for the masses. And they certainly delivered this year.

While The A.V. Club’s adventures in covering these presentations have sadly ended, we leave our dear readers with a best-of list, imparting wisdom to thee, our dearest consumers of content, so that they may prepare for the coming year accordingly. Without further adieu, here are the best things we saw at CinemaCon.