Bedford Falls High School—It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Frank Capra’s holiday classic It’s A Wonderful Life doesn’t spend a lot of time in the main character’s high school, but that time remains unforgettable—not the least of which because a crucial part of it still exists today. George Bailey (James Stewart) returns home to Bedford Falls and is catching up with friends at a high school dance when one of those pals asks him to step lively with his younger sister Mary (Donna Reed).

As they perform the Charleston, Stewart and Reed’s chemistry is palpable, at least until Mary’s jealous suitor tries to ruin the moment by retracting the dance floor—which just happens to be over a swimming pool. George and Mary make the best of it, dancing and laughing as they fall into the water, creating a joyous moment in a joyous film in a location that survives nearly 80 years later! These days, it’s called The Swim-Gym, and according to the Beverly Hills High School website, “It is still enjoyed today by Beverly Hills High School students and the residents of the community.”