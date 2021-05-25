Jim Russell and Jerry Holleman Screenshot : Amazon

It’s been a little while since Hillary Clinton conspiracy theories were the toast of the internet. Frankly, since 2016, the world of conspiracy theories managed to get even weirder than Clinton’s supposed spirit cooking and basement pizza shop shenanigans. Still, in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) lives with two conspiracy theorists, Jim Russell and Jerry Holleman, for five days. The pair tells him all about globalists, microchips, and how Hillary Clinton drinks children’s blood for their adrenaline gland, which feels like a bit of a throwback.

As part of the supplemental features for the Borat sequel, Borat’s American Lockdown & Debunking Borat, Jim and Jerry meet, via video chat, with various experts on conspiracy theories, history, science, and more. Plus, they also meet with Hillary Clinton after a pleasant conversation about the anti-semitic conspiracy theory of blood libel, which claims that Jews use the blood of Christian children for matzah. Clinton sends Jim and Jerry a video message about the effects of the conspiracy theories on her personal life. She says:

Hello, Jim and Jerry. This is Hillary Rodham Clinton and I know you’ve heard a few things about me that you might believe. I know that you’re not alone. It’s hurtful, I’ll be really honest with you. It’s hurtful, not just to me and my family but to my friends and other people who know this is not just false but sometimes painfully false. So just as one American to another, I hope we can start trying to find common ground again and overcome all those forces that are trying to divide us and put us into little boxes apart from each other. Wouldn’t it be great to kind of come together instead of drift apart? I hope that’s possible. Thank you.

It seems like a nice enough message, but did it work. Well, following Clinton’s statement , Jim turns to Jerry and reveals his true feelings: “I just can’t stand her.” See, was that so hard?